Priyanka Chopra To Anushka Sharma, 15 Most Followed Bollywood Actresses On Instagram

Bollywood’s actresses are not only showcasing their mettle in films, but they have also established themselves on social media platforms. By interacting with them on Instagram, they have received immense love and admiration from their fans and followers all around the world. Aside from their acting abilities on the big screen, the actresses keep it real on the photo sharing app. From workouts to morning pictures, favourite foods to trips, they post everything about it.

From Priyanka Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor to Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, here’s a list of the 15 most followed Bollywood actresses on Instagram.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra holds the number one spot on Instagram with 86.9 million followers. She is currently doing fewer films in Bollywood and is busy with films and web series in Hollywood.

Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor is the second-most followed Bollywood actress on Instagram with 80.4 million followers. She has reached the number in a very short time. He was last seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhooti Main Makkar.

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt has 77 million followers on Instagram. Last year was a special one for her as RRR won an Oscar, she got married to Ranbir Kapoor, became a mother, and also won a Filmfare for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Neha Kakkar: The popular singer holds the fourth spot with 74.1 million followers.

Deepika Padukone: The actress dropped to fifth place with 73.9 million followers. She had the biggest hit of her career, Pathaan, alongside Shahrukh Khan.

Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif has a total of 72.2 million followers on Instagram. She got married to Vicky Kaushal in 2021. The actress is awaiting the release of her next film, Tiger 3, alongside Salman Khan.

Advertisement

Jacqueline Fernandez: She holds the seventh spot with 66.4 million followers. The actress was last seen in Vikrant Rona opposite Sudeep Kiccha.

Urvashi Rautela: The actress has 64.9 million followers. She is famous for showcasing her luxurious life and workout videos on Instagram.

Anushka Sharma: The actress has dropped to ninth place with 63.7 million followers. Along with acting, Anushka has also become a producer.

Advertisement

Disha Patani: Disha has 57.7 million followers on Instagram. Currently, the actress is enjoying her success with several films in her hands.

Sunny Leone: The actress and VJ has 54.5 million followers. Currently, she is doing several Bollywood and regional films.

Kriti Sanon: The actress has 53.4 million followers, and she is awaiting the release of Adipurush under the direction of Om Raut with Prabhas as the hero.

Sara Ali Khan: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s adorable daughter Sara Ali Khan has moved up one rank to 13th position with 41.9 million Instagram followers. She was last seen in Gaslight, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra: Parineeti Chopra is in 14th place with 40.5 million followers on Instagram. Recently, there have been rumours of her engagement with AAP’s Raghav Chaddha.

Sonam Kapoor: The daughter of Anil Kapoor, has 34.9 million followers. She got married to Anand Ahuja, and recently the couple gave birth to their son.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here