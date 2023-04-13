Radhika Apte Recalls Being Asked To Get Nose Job And Breast Implants Done

Actress Radhika Apte, in an interview with Film Companion, recently opened up on receiving derogatory remarks about her appearance and physical features during her initial years in the film industry. The Andhadhun actress, known for calling a spade a spade, has always been unafraid of speaking her mind. This time too, she got candid in sharing the “bizarre perception" audiences had of her while also calling out some notable members of the film fraternity who blatantly asked newcomers like her to get a nose job and have breast implants.

Although the 37-year-old put up with all the demeaning comments earlier, she made it loud and clear that if anyone tries to make such statements again, she would have no regrets to sue them. While promoting her upcoming film Mrs Undercover, Radhika recalled the umpteen times people belonging to the film industry had been rude to her.

The B-town diva, known for her versatile on-screen characters, revealed that once she lost out on a role just because she was three to four kgs overweight. Radhika addressed that a majority of budding actresses were asked to get a rhinoplasty done or advised on getting “bigger breasts." “That was in the beginning. In the middle, some people would comment on your body as if they had the right to…" she added.

Radhika admitted that celebrities today have been a lot more vocal about these things because of the awareness. Being the bold and confident lady that she is now, the Vikram Vedha star asserted that she would take no time in firing someone out of a project if they dare to make such disparaging comments about women’s bodies ever again, whoever it might be.

Speaking about the strange perceptions, Radhika recounted that before starring in the critically-acclaimed 2015 film Badlapur, headlined by Varun Dhawan, cine buffs thought that she was only suitable for village girl roles. But things did not change as much after Badlapur because the audience once again believed that she would be appropriate only for sex-comedy films. “So, I stopped. I just never said yes to them. Perceptions are a bit bizarre," shared the Parched actress.

Radhika’s next film outing, Mrs Undercover is helmed by Anushree Mehta. The spy action-comedy also stars Veere Di Wedding fame, Sumeet Vyas, Roy Angana, Rajesh Sharma, Amrita Chattopadhyay, Roshni Bhattacharya, Biswajit Chakraborty and Rudrashish Majumder in important roles. Mrs Undercover is scheduled to hit the OTT platform Zee5 on April 14.

