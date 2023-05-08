Rakhi Sawant Holds Hands With An Arab Sheikh In Dubai, Calls Him Her New Prince

Rakhi Sawant has made a name for herself when it comes to controversies. While most stars in the country run away from drama and controversies, Rakhi loves it more than anything else. The paparazzi is always on the lookout for her shenanigans and now, after two failed marriages, Rakhi has introduced her fans to her new prince through a video posted by Viral Bhayani.

The video showed Rakhi Sawant holding hands with a Sheikh and saying that she had found her “Habibi". She said that she found her prince as soon as she arrived in Dubai. Rakhi danced with the Sheikh and then walked away. Viral Bhayani shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, “Rakhi Sawant found her Habibi in Dubai. Rakhi’s mischief is on. Even in Dubai, she jokes around and has fun with this Arab man."

The video went viral with more than 19 lakh views and over 1 lakh likes. People in the comments had fun with Rakhi’s new shenanigan.

A user commented, “Rakhi wants to try all kinds of husbands who are thin, fat, tall and even short."

Another user commented, “She should start her own show, something like the Kardashians have."

A third user asked Viral, “Did you guys go to Dubai to shoot the video or did she Whatsapp you the video to post it?"

Rakhi Sawant’s last marriage with Adil Khan Durrani turned extremely controversial. The actress registered her wedding in May 2022 and also got married according to Islamic traditions. She converted to Islam for Adil but soon after, she accused him of mishandling funds, domestic violence and cheating on her. Adil was arrested in February following the FIR she registered against him.

Adil also has another FIR against him in Mysuru that was registered by an Iranian student who accused him of raping her.

Rakhi is currently working on a show that will be shot in Lucknow. She revealed that she will be playing a character of a real-life “legend". While nothing else is known about the show, Ravi Kishan has agreed to appear alongside Rakhi in the show.

