Rakhi Sawant’s Brother Rakesh Sawant Arrested In Cheque Bouncing Case

Rakhi Sawant’s brother Rakesh Sawant has landed in legal trouble. Rakesh was arrested by the Oshiwara police on Sunday, May 7 about a cheque bouncing case. According to the police personnel, a warrant was issued by the local court against him, paving the way for Rakesh’s arrest. As per a report by TOI, Rakesh was brought to Andheri’s metropolitan magistrate court. The authorities have ordered his stay in judicial custody up to May 22. Rakhi Sawant’s name is synonymous with controversies, be it her personal life or her strange public antics. But this time, it seems that her brother has become the talk of the town.

Earlier in 2020, a businessman lodged a complaint against Rakesh, alleging him of cheque bouncing. He was arrested soon after. But, Rakesh was released on bail after he guaranteed to pay back the sum of money to the complainant. Since he failed to abide by his words and did not return the amount, the police were forced to take him into custody. Rakhi Sawant has not yet commented on this matter.

This is not the first time that Rakesh Sawant found himself in troubled waters. Back in 2016, the film director was accused of molestation by television actress Ritu Khanna. According to reports, Ritu was at a coffee shop at Lokhandwala with her partner Rohit Kapoor. At about 11:30 at night, Rakesh visited the coffee shop with some of his friends. He was deemed to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.

As per Ritu’s complaints, Rakesh and his friends started passing derogatory remarks on her. They even tried to forcefully click pictures of the actress from their mobile phones. Although Rakesh was booked under IPC sections 509 and 504, he was later discharged on bail.

Rakesh Sawant is known for making movies like Vinash Kaal, Hot Money, Amaavasai, and The Bad Nun among others. Not long ago, when Rakhi Sawant hit the headlines for her tumultuous relationship with her former husband Adil Khan Durrani, Rakesh came out in support of his sister. Rakhi pressed charges on Adil, accusing him of physical assault, death threats, and extra-marital affairs, after which the entrepreneur was arrested.

Speaking with the paparazzi, Rakesh revealed, “He (Adil) beat her (Rakhi) up very badly the day our mother died… The number of scars on her body, you will start crying on seeing the black marks… He behaved like an animal."

