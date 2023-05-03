Remember Nadiya Ke Paar Fame Sachin Pilgaonkar? Here's What He Is Up To Now

Actor, director and singer Sachin Pilgaonkar is a known face in Marathi and Hindi films. He made his acting debut at the age of just four years and went on to work in around 65 films as a child artist before switching to adult roles. Some of his successful films include Geet Gaata Chal in 1975, Balika Badhu in 1976, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se in 1978, and Nadiya Ke Paar in 1982, to name a few.

According to reports, the actor’s films at one time gave tough competition to blockbuster films like Sholay and Jai Santoshi Maa. While his films had neither glamour, suspense, or action, they proved to be super hits. The actor earned a special place in the hearts of the audience with his outstanding performances. Reportedly, there was even a producer who first signed Sachin and later thought about the story of the film. Later, he also became a director.

Sachin has been directing Marathi films since the 1980s. He made his directorial debut with Mai Baap in 1982. Later, he directed many successful movies like Navri Mile Navryala, Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi and Gammat Jammat. But even after doing so much work in the acting world, Sachin could not get the place he deserved in the industry.

Talking about his personal life, during the shooting of one of his Marathi films, he fell in love with Supriya Pathak who was 10 years younger than him. As per reports, when Sachin was directing Navri Mile Navryala, he was looking for a new girl for the film. His search stopped with a girl named Supriya Sabnis. Sachin fell in love with her and later proposed to her. The duo got married just a year after their film which became a superhit. Sachin and Supriya also have a daughter named Shriya, who is also an actress.

As a director, Sachin’s last Marathi film Ashi Hi Aashiqui came out in 2019.

