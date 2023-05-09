Remember The Singer Anuradha Paudwal? Here's What She Is Up To Now

Anuradha Paudwal was one of the most famous singers of the 1990s. She had become quite popular for her melodious voice and garnered a lot of admiration from the audience as well as the Hindi film industry. She sang some popular songs of the 90s, including Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Nazar Ke Saamne, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Tumhe Apna Banane Ki, etc. Due to the strength of her voice, the singer had not only made romantic songs from Bollywood films a hit, but when she entered the world of bhajans, she gained a lot of recognition. Her cassettes used to have record-breaking earnings. There was news that she had become so popular that she could even be the next Lata Mangeshkar. However, the singer had to face a lot of hardships in her personal life.

When Anuradha was a teenager, she fell in love with Arun Paudwal. Her father, on the other hand, was initially opposed to their marriage because of Arun’s link to the music industry. He regarded the film industry as taboo at the time. However, she still married Arun Paudwal at the age of 17, despite Arun being about ten years older. The couple has one son, Aditya Paudwal, and one daughter, Kavita Paudwal, who is also a singer.

During the peak of her career, Anuradha lost her husband in an accident. After a few years, it was found that her son, who also sang bhajans, passed away after suffering from kidney disease. His death left her in a state of shock, and she decided to quit Bollywood. She decided to keep her focus on devotional songs.

It was reported that T-Series Gulshan Kumar’s presence improved her life. While every music composer and director wanted to work with Anuradha Paudwal, she declared in the media that she would only work with Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. Their alleged affair had caught everyone’s eye in the industry. In 1997, Gulshan Kumar was assassinated outside a temple in Mumbai after being shot 16 times. The tragic death of Gulshan Kumar once again shattered Anuradha.

Currently, she has completely distanced herself from film songs and focuses on devotional songs. She revealed that she had been devotionally oriented since the beginning, and it gave her a lot of peace. She is living with her daughter in Mumbai.

