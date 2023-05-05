Remember When Dharmendra Stood Atop A Tank In Sholay? Here's How The Scene Was Shot

Bollywood actors have a huge fan base in the country. Every other day, childhood pictures of actors go viral on social media, making fans go crazy over their favourite star. Recently, some throwback pictures of a yesteryear superstar went viral on the internet. These pictures belonged to none other than superstar Dharmendra.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra was born in Punjab on December 8, 1935. His full name was Dharam Singh Deol, and he received his primary education in Punjab. Dharmendra always wanted to be an actor, and he made his Bollywood debut with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. After that, he appeared in a number of blockbuster films during the 1960s and carved out a distinct identity for himself in the entertainment industry.

Most of the characters Dharmendra played were romantic. The audience was enthralled by his good looks in the film. He was known as the most handsome actor in Bollywood, and his name was also included in the list of the most handsome men in the world. He looked so attractive that girls used to wait outside in lines just to get a glimpse of him.

The Sholay actor was once compared to Hollywood stars James Dean and Paul Newman for his attractive looks. After that, Dharmendra started doing action films and was called the He-Man of the Industry.

Dharmendra got married to the dream girl of Bollywood, Hema Malini. According to reports, it was found that the actor was in complete awe of her and wanted to marry Hema since he met her. It has been revealed that during the shoot of Sholay, Dharmendra left no stone unturned to impress the dream girl.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Sachin Pilgaonkar, who played the character of Ahmad in Sholay, revealed that the writer Salim-Javed had written about Dharmendra climbing the tank, but he said that the tank was not real. It was a fake tank that was built especially for the shooting on a level that was not much higher from the ground.

