Saajan To Saudagar, 5 Highest-grossing Bollywood Films of 1991

The 1990s were considered one of the most iconic decades in the Hindi film industry. It saw the emergence of some of the most popular films and even gave the limelight to various actors who have become superstars now. Many actors, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karishma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon, made their Bollywood debuts in 1991. From Sanjay Dutt starring in Sadak and Saajan to Amitabh Bachchan doing the famous Jumma-Chumma in Hum, all these iconic moments were a part of films that were released in 1991.

Here are the five highest-grossing films of 1991:

Saajan: The film was released in August 1991 and starred Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. The film became a huge hit at the box office. It earned around Rs 18 crore and was considered the highest grosser of 1991.

Hum: One of the most iconic films of the Hindi film industry, Hum, was released in January 1991. The film saw the three superstars, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Govinda, working together. The film received a great response from critics as well as the audience. According to reports, the film was the second-highest grosser of the year with an earning of Rs 16.8 crore.

Saudagar: The film starred Dilip Kumar, Raaj Kumar, Manisha Koirala, and Vivek Mushran in the lead roles. The film was a super hit at the box office and made a collection of Rs 15.75 crore. It was considered the third-highest grosser of 1991. Even the songs in the film were a huge hit with the audience.

Yodha: Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Paresh Rawal, and Sangeeta Bijlani-starrer film, was released in February 1991. It was a huge hit at the box office and received a lot of love from the audience. It became the fourth-highest grosser of 1991, with Rs 12.5 crore at the box office.

Phool Aur Kaante: Superstar Ajay Devgn made his debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. The film became a super hit when it was released and was well-received by the audience. The action-packed film earned Rs 12 crore at the box office and became the fifth-highest grosser of 1991.