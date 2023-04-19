Saif Ali Khan To Salman Khan, Bollywood Actors Who Forayed Into South Films

Pan-Indian films have taken the world of cinema by storm. The lines separating Bollywood and Tollywood films seem to have blurred, with both enjoying massive popularity among the masses. Filmmakers are also trying to adapt to the changes in film viewing, bringing Hindi and South movies under one umbrella. Several celebs from the South like Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are working in Hindi films, and many Bollywood stars, too, have ventured into the South cine world. Here is a list of five Bollywood actors who have stepped into the South film industry.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is all geared up to star in two South Indian movies. He will be seen in the role of an antagonist in both films. One is with Telugu actor Jr NTR for the upcoming Koratala Siva directorial, tentatively titled NTR 30. Currently, pictures of Saif Ali Khan having a friendly banter with Jr NTR have been widely circulating on social media. Apart from NTR 30, Saif is also a part of director Om Raut’s mythological film Adipurush.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan too appears to have joined the trend of starring in South and pan-Indian films. His next film outing will be with Jr NTR, which is also the sequel of Hrithik’s much-appreciated spy action film War, titled War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji of Brahmastra fame, War 2 will be released both in Hindi and Telugu languages. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer is expected to hit the big screens in 2025.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt’s applaud-worthy transformation as Adheera in KGF 2 surpassed the expectations of the masses. Essaying the role of a villain, Sanjay as the dreaded general and field enforcer struck fear in the hearts of the audience. With his stupendous performance as a tyrannical commander, he was a showstopper in the Yash-starrer film.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn’s role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR might have been just for a few minutes, but his extended cameo has left a lasting impression on the masses. Playing the character of Ram Charan’s mentor in the film, Ajay’s gripping performance formed the course of the story to go forward.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s foray into the South film industry happened with the 2022 action-drama Godfather, starring veteran actor Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The film was the Telugu remake of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Lucifer. Salman slipped into the shoes of Zayeed Masood in Godfather.

