Salman Khan-Juhi Chawla To Vidya Balan-Aamir Khan, Actors Never Seen On-screen Together

When it comes to pairing Bollywood actors for a film, we guess the casting directors go through tough times. While some Bollywood actors can display their mystical connection on screen, some pairings are not able to bring out their magical chemistry on screen. Some celebrity couples never had the opportunity to collaborate, many others have done so repeatedly and have consistently impressed the audience. And today, we are going to talk about some of the Bollywood actors and actresses who never got a chance to be paired on-screen.

Salman Khan is known for his on-screen chemistry with his co-stars and he collaborated with many Bollywood actresses during the 1990s. Unexpectedly, he was never matched with Juhi Chawla, who was one of the most well-known actresses in Bollywood in the 1990s.

Akshay Kumar was well-known for his action films in the 1990s. The actor is now known for both his comic timing and his romantic films with his co-stars. Although he has collaborated with notable actresses, Akshay Kumar is yet to work with Rani Mukerji.

Have you ever noticed, Bollywood actors Vidya Balan and Aamir Khan who are both much loved, have never seen together on-screen? Yes, you read that right. Although both actors have been in several big-budget movies, they have never been teamed for a movie.

Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar have also not collaborated till now. Fans would enjoy watching Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut together on the big screen because they are both known for their comedic timing.

Another Bollywood duo who have not worked together is Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonam Kapoor. Aditya has made his mark in the industry with his action as well as romantic roles. Fans will love to see him with Sonam who is best known for her main roles with actors Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are another duo who haven’t collaborated on a movie. Ranveer and Shraddha have a history of working with other performers, which demonstrates how well they might work together on screen.

