Salman Khan Meets Sania Mirza’s Son Izhaan During Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Promotions

Salman Khan’s latest film release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has opened to mixed responses from the masses. After having a good start during Eid, reports claim that the film has shown signs of a subtle dip in the theatres. Nevertheless, Salman Khan has been leaving no stone unturned to promote his big-budget actioner. His promotional journey took the 57-year-old to Dubai. During his tour, Salman had a chance encounter with tennis stalwart Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik and her sister Anam Mirza. Anam was quick to share a video of the meet-and-greet with Salman Khan on Instagram.

“POV: 24 hours in Dubai. Recharged for a tough work week ahead," captioned Anam on her post. The video captured Anam and Izhaan heading to the streets for a day out together. Soon after passing glimpses of the duo venturing into a shoe store and Anam enjoying a cup of beverage, they happened to stumble upon Salman Khan.

Excited, Anam and Izhaan clicked pictures with the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor, who was dressed in a casual black tee, teamed up with a pair of light blue, ripped denim jeans which he rounded off with a baseball cap. Salman and Izhaan sported a smile as they clicked together, while Anam gave out a goofy expression, posing with the Bollywood star.

The video soon lured in social media users, who all filled the comment section with lovely reactions. “Surprised everyone for Salman Khan," pointed out one netizen. While another Salman Khan fan quipped, “Wow Salman Bhai with izzy (Izhaan) best boys in the world." “Where did u meet him? And how? That too with Izzy," came another excited response from a user.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan, helmed by Farhad Samji hit the big screens on April 21, on the occasion of Eid. Apart from Salman, the action-romance also stars a hoard of popular faces from the film and entertainment world including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Bhoomika Chawla, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Jagapathi Babu in important roles.

Salman Khan is also a part of director Maneesh Sharma’s much-anticipated, big-budget project Tiger 3, the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina Kaif will reprise her role once again in this high-octane action entertainer. Tiger 3 will also have an intriguing cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

