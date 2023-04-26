Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heera Mandi To Have A Massive 1,60,000 Sq Ft Set

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his work in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiawadi, is currently shooting for his upcoming series Heera Mandi, which is centred on the courtesans in India’s pre-Independence era. Heera Mandi is no exception to Bhansali’s well-known appreciation for aesthetics and production design. The filmmaker has reportedly built a huge set for the series and goes without saying that it will have fine details, artwork, colours and thousands of textures.

According to reports, a massive set measuring close to 1,60,000 square feet has been built for the series, and the director is personally inspecting even the smallest aspects. Every scene aims to capture a unique visual vignette, from the performers’ appearances to the intricate set designs and lighting.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh feature in the historical drama series, which transports audiences to a time when courtesans reigned as monarchs. Through the stories of courtesans and their clients set against the turbulent backdrop of the Indian Independence struggle in the 1940s, the series investigates the cultural reality of the namesake area of Heera Mandi.

The Heera Mandi poster was launched by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The women looked gorgeous in clothing designed by Rimple and Harpreet Narula. The post was officially released on February 18. Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram and wrote, “Here’s the first glimpse of #Heeramandi’s stunning visuals. Coming soon, only on @netflix_in." Check out her post:

Through his last film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali woke up audiences throughout the world. The movie spent weeks at the top of the global Netflix rankings. Millions of people praised Alia Bhatt’s acting. Fans from the Middle East, South Korea, Thailand, Japan and Indonesia all praised the movie. Fans started emulating Alia’s appearance in the film.

