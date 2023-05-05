Sara Ali Khan Shares Pics From Kashmir, Fans Ask 'Who The Guy Is'

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is always in the news for her airport looks, quirky shayaris and her personal life, recently shared pictures from her vacation in Kashmir. She was accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh and her friends to the mountains after she completed the shoot of her upcoming film, Ae Watan Mere Watan. Now, the fans have pointed out a mystery man in one of the pictures.

In the series of pictures, Sara was seen enjoying her vacation. In one of them, she was in a pool talking to a guy. The picture is going viral on social media as netizens have started speculating about the guy. Some of them even pointed out and commented on the picture by asking, “Who is the guy on the fifth slide?" The guy in the picture is Jehan Handa who is a writer and has been Sara’s friend for a long time.

In the post, the Kedarnath actress can be seen spending quality time with her mother and some of her friends. She captioned her post, “Hello Full Moon Phase, Snow-clad mountains with sunny rays, sitting by the fire enjoying the flame, the haze, Nights are warm, sun-kissed swim in the days, Phones been off this week so time to hear what Sara says." She also added the hashtags- Purnima and full moon.

Earlier, Sara’s name was also linked with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill after the two were spotted together at various locations.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Gaslight, directed by Pavan Kirpalani. It starred Sara, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in the lead roles. The film received mixed reviews and was criticised for its weak plot. However, Sara’s acting skills were praised.

The actress has just completed the shooting of Ae Watan Mere Watan, in which she plays the role of a freedom fighter. She also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled film opposite Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.

