Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s Tiger vs Pathaan To Release In 2025: Reports

Two renowned names from the Hindi film industry, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all set for a face-off in the film Tiger vs Pathaan. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has been roped in for directing this project. This update came a day after there was an official confirmation of actor Jr NTR joining War 2. He will star opposite Hrithik Roshan in the film. Both films, touted to be a part of Yash Raj Spy Universe, will be made on a massive budget. Reportedly, Yash Raj Films has invested Rs 170 -200 crore for the making of War 2. On the other hand, the production house has invested Rs 300 crore for the making of Tiger vs Pathaan. Both films will be reportedly released in 2025.

The plot for both films remains unknown. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan rejoiced at these announcements. Shah Rukh and Salman’s followers believe that Tiger vs Pathaan can be the first Hindi film to surpass Rs 1,500 crore at the box office. Fans have already declared it a blockbuster. They tweeted a lot of memes as well, celebrating the collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tremendous buzz is there for War 2 as well because Brahmastra fame director Ayan Mukerji is on board to helm t. As stated in the Bollywood Hungama report, he has been paid Rs 32 crore for directing this film. After getting this amount, Ayan has become the second-highest director in Yash Raj Film Camp. According to Bollywood Hungama, Ayan will start the pre-production work by April. War 2 will go on floors by November and will be wrapped up in a year. Ayan has now kept the production of Brahmastra 2 on hold. According to Ayan, the second and third instalments of Brahmastra will hit the screens in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee. Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to release soon. Hrithik Roshan will play the titular role in Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here