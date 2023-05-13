Shah Rukh Khan To Ranveer Singh: Actors Who Nailed The Historical Film Genre

Bollywood has always had a special fascination with historical films. While there are veterans in the genre like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashutosh Gowarikar. The genre is also preferred because of the mesmerising performance of the cast. Be it Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan or Priyanka Chopra, some stars have managed to carve their niche in the historical drama genre.

Here are five actors who proved their mettle in historical dramas:

Ajay Devgn: Ajay Devgn played the titular role of Tanhaji Malusare in Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. His performance in the film was highly appreciated by the audience, and the film became a super hit at the box office.

Hrithik Roshan: With his suave and charming looks, it is difficult to imagine Hrithik Roshan in a historical drama. But the actor proved his critics wrong when he starred in the 2008 hit film Jodhaa Akbar. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, Jodhaa Akbar is considered one of the best films of Hrithik’s career. Hrithik played the character of Emperor Akbar in the film and was highly appreciated for his acting.

Shah Rukh Khan: Shah Rukh Khan remains synonymous with romance on the big screen, but when he got the chance to star in a big-budget historical drama, the Pathaan actor did not hesitate. Shah Rukh played the lead character of Emperor Asoka in Santosh Sivan’s Asoka. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor as the female protagonist. Asoka received a lot of critical acclaim and is considered one of the best films of Shah Rukh Khan’s career.

Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama Bajirao Mastani alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Her portrayal of Kashi Bai in the film received critical acclaim.

Ranveer Singh: Ranveer Singh has had the privilege of playing historical characters twice in his career. He played Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani and Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Even though Padmaavat was surrounded by controversy before its release, the film became a huge hit at the box office. The historical drama was made on a budget of Rs 215 crore, and went on to earn Rs 545 crore at the box office.