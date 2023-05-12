Shahid-Mira To Raj Kapoor-Krishna, Bollywood Stars Who Had Arranged Marriages

Bollywood weddings have definitely given us some unrealistic expectations. From the gala ceremonies to the designer outfits, and lavish venues - marriages in the B-town boast of nothing but royalty and exuberance. Be it the dreamy wedding of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani or the opulent wedding of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, we just can’t seem to stop gushing at the adorable Bollywood pairs. While some marriages are based on love, others are arranged by the family. Nevertheless, we look up to these couples, who shell out major relationship goals. Here is a list of B-town celebrities who opted for arranged marriages.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor tied the nuptial knot with Mira Rajpoot on July 7, 2015. Despite their 13-year age gap, the lovebirds leave us gushing with their mushy and goofy pictures. The marriage ceremony was a private affair, the venue being in Gurgaon, while the lavish reception was held in Mumbai. Although the couple wed in an arranged marriage set up, they have been going strong for nearly 8 years. Shahid and Mira are proud parents to Misha and Zain Kapoor.

Vivek Oberoi-Priyanka Alva

Vivek Oberoi hit the headlines back in the 90s for his alleged relationship with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But, putting a stop to all the buzzing rumours, the Saathiya actor wed Priyanka Alva on October 29 in 2010. Reportedly, Vivek and Alva’s families were friends and they decided to make their camaraderie stronger by getting Vivek and Alva married. The couple are parents to Ameyaa Nirvana and Vivaan Veer.

Madhuri Dixit-Dr Shriram Nene

The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood left her fans stunned after announcing to get hitched to Dr Shriram Nene. According to a report by TOI, the actress in an interview revealed that her brother, Ajit Dixit somewhat played cupid to her and her now-husband. Madhuri and Nene met each other at a party and fell in love almost instantly. The couple shares two kids - Arin and Ryan Nene together.

Rakesh Roshan-Pinkie

Director-producer Rakesh Roshan, father of actor Hrithik Roshan too got married via an arranged marriage setup. He tied the knot with film director and producer J Om Prakash’s daughter Pinkie. As per Pinkvilla, Rakesh’s father and J Om Prakash harboured a good friendship with each other. After the death of Rakesh’s father, he started working as an assistant director to J Om Prakash. The filmmaker, who was on the lookout for his daughter’s perfect match, chose Rakesh as his Pinkie’s significant other, with the duo getting married in 1970.

Raj Kapoor-Krishna Raj Kapoor

Legendary stars - Raj Kapoor and Nargis’ love story was the talk of the town back then. Despite being deeply in love, Raj Kapoor had an arranged marriage with Krishna Raj Kapoor on May 12, 1946. Krishna Raj Kapoor hailed from a family of stars. She is the sister of actors Prem Nath, Narendra Nath, and Rajendra Nath.