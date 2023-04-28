Sharman Joshi Turns 44: How The Actor Met His Lady Love Prerana Chopra

Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi has never failed to impress the audience with his stellar personality and noteworthy performances in films like Rang De Basanti, Golmaal, and 3 Idiots, among others. Born in a Marathi family, Sharman’s journey was not an easy one. Despite being the son of a theatre veteran, he had his own set of struggles. The actor made his acting debut with the 1999 biographical drama Godmother, also starring Shabana Azmi. A year after his debut, he tied the wedding knot with Prerana Chopra, daughter of the veteran Bollywood villain, Prem Chopra. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s have a look at their fairy tale.

Sharman and Prerana crossed paths in college. Right away, they felt a connection, and they both knew deep down that they were meant to be. After some meetings, the couple grew closer and became very good friends. The couple once said in an interview, “We both met in college and the sparks were instant. I guess we were attracted to each other right from day first, and with time, the attraction just grew deeper and stronger."

The couple was so confident about their feelings for each other that they didn’t feel the need to propose to each other. They both knew that marriage was on the cards from the start. The love birds tied the knot in 2000 after dating for quite a long time. Their wedding was attended by some close friends and family members. While Sharman is an actor, Prerana is a successful businesswoman.

When asked about his wedding, the actor once stated, “It was a dream wedding as we both wanted to be married the same way and it was special as everyone from our respective families and friends attended the occasion. It was a grand affair as we wanted to make this moment memorable not only for both of us but for both families as well. An unforgettable moment."

In October 2005, Sharman and Prerana welcomed their daughter Khyana into the world. Later in 2009, the couple gave birth to Rehan and Vaaryan.

Sharman Joshi has been a part of several notable films such as Life in a Metro, Mission Mangal, Fauji Calling, Dhol, and more. The actor has a few projects lined up including Penthouse, Music School, Kafas, Aankh Micholi, and Ishq Uncensored, to name a few.

