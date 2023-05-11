'She Is Lovely... Too Sweet': Shah Rukh Khan On Jawan Co-star Nayanthara

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated upcoming film Jawan has been grabbing all the attention after the team released the new release date of the Atlee directorial. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles along with Shah Rukh Khan. Amid this, the King Khan of Bollywood has recently revealed that it was a pleasure for him to work with Nayanthara in the film. The actor loves to interact with his fans on Twitter with his famous “Ask SRK" sessions where we often witness the Om Shanti Om actor’s witty nature.

During the session, one of his fans shared a still of the duo from Nayanthara’s wedding day. In the photo, they both can be seen sharing a side hug with all smiles. The fan asked, “Sir one word for Nayanthara pls." To which SRK responded and wrote, “She is lovely….too sweet and awesome to work with. A pleasure."

Another fan asked him to share his experience of working with Atlee and the entire cast. The My Name Is Khan actor replied, “Hectic and fun to shoot with Atlee, Vijay and Nayan and everybody else. Really intense and fun."

One more microblogging user asked about his reaction to Jawan’s release being postponed. Shah Rukh Khan said, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves… so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now."

He even had a few words for Vijay Sethupathi who will be seen as an antagonist in Jawan. SRK mentioned, “He is such a humble person and a brilliant actor. Learnt a lot from Vijay."

Talking about Jawan, it is reported that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a double role. Apart from the lead star cast, the action entertainer also stars Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu and Sunil Grover among others in significant roles. It is also said that Thalapathy Vijay and Deepika Padukone will be making cameo appearances in the film.

Jawan is backed by Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the cinemas on June 1, however, the film’s team recently announced that it will now be released on September 7.