Shefali Shah Jokes About Becoming An Unpaid Travel Agent For Her Family's Adventures

Shefali Shah has carved a niche in Bollywood with her remarkable performances. The Delhi Crime star is married to producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and the couple has been blessed with two children, Aryaman and Maurya. Recently, the actress revealed her new role as an “unpaid travel agent". In her Instagram post, the Darlings actor captioned, “New profession alert! Actor to travel agent."

In an Instagram post, Shefali Shah revealed her newfound role as an “unpaid travel agent" for her family while jokingly acknowledging the chaos of planning a family trip. She humorously expressed that being the in-house travel agent is no easy task, as it requires skillfully balancing the preferences of her kids, husband, and herself. Among all the responsibilities, she playfully wished for a vacation destination where she wouldn’t have to worry about making morning tea.

In the note, Shefali Shah shared that she is busy making preparations for an upcoming family trip. The actress humorously expressed that somehow she ends up taking charge of everything, from finalising hotels to efficiently packing everyone’s bags. Shefali Shah also recalled how she used to laugh at people who brought homemade edibles on vacations, but now she has embraced the same method. She concluded her note with excitement, hoping that nothing would hinder their plans and eagerly looking forward to a joyous vacation with her beloved family.

Shefali Shah pointed out how her kids wanted to do every single thing while they couldn’t find a pair of socks in the house. “One son wants to do every possible thing and cover every centimetre of the place in less than 5 days, jam-packing every waking minute of the vacation, starting from the airport. I mean, come on, even if they had to look for a sock in the house, it’d take more than 5 days. Even if it’s lying right in front of their nose. (Can’t they smell the stink?) Guess not, that’s only reserved for the 4 leaves of spinach in the soup."