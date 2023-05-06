Sholay Fame Mac Mohan Wanted To Be A Cricketer, Chose Acting For Money

During the 1970s, the film that left a remarkable impact on the minds of audiences was Sholay. The Ramesh Sippy directorial had everything from action to emotions, a star-studded cast, and great music. The film became such a huge hit that not just the main cast but every character in the film got recognition, and their dialogue became popular. It was the first film in Bollywood to run for 100 days on the silver screen. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan in lead roles. However, there was one character that became quite popular among the masses. It was Samba, which was played by Mac Mohan.

McMahon was born in Karachi, Pakistan. Before having a career in films, Mac Mohan was known as Mohan Makhijani. Due to his father’s transfer, Mac Mohan was forced to relocate from Karachi to Lucknow, where he completed his education.

Initially, Mac Mohan, who was known as a famous villain in films, was not interested in acting; instead, he aspired to be a cricketer. He was so passionate about cricket that he even played for the Uttar Pradesh cricket team after putting in a lot of effort. At that time, he believed that the best cricket training could only be found in Mumbai, and as a result, he travelled to Mumbai in 1952.

After moving to Mumbai, he got interested in theatre. At that time, Shaukat Kaifi needed a person with a slim body to be a part of a play. Mac Mohan got to know about it, and then he was cast to play the character. It was found that he needed money at that time, and since then, his career started as an actor.

Mac Mahon made his Bollywood debut in 1964 with the film Haqeeqat, and during his 46-year career, he appeared in about 175 films. But his most famous film was Sholay.

The actor passed away in 2010 due to a tumour in his lungs.

