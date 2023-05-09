Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Trailer Out, Manoj Bajpayee Turns Lawyer To Fight Rape Accused

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’s trailer was unveiled on Monday. It will be a treat for the audience to watch Manoj in the character of a lawyer. The film is said to be a courtroom drama and is reportedly inspired by true events. It is all set for a direct-to-digital premiere on the streaming platform Zee5 on May 23. Helmed by Aproov Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi is jointly produced by Vinod Bhanushali under the banner Bhanushali Studios Limited along with Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma.

The film’s trailer shared that it is a story of “an ordinary man, one godman and an extraordinary case". It reveals that the protagonist, played by Manoj, is handling a case of a rape survivor under the POSCO act filed against the godman. In the trailer, Manoj can be seen determined to put a self-proclaimed godman behind bars. In the next minute, the godman can be seen influencing his followers through his speech.

It appears that the film is a journey to uncover the truth to prove the godman guilty. The film is high on emotions and gives a glimpse of several crimes happening around to safeguard the godman.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Manoj Bajpayee wrote in the caption of the post, “One ordinary Man, One Godman and one extraordinary case. Witness the trial that captured the nation’s attention, in Bandaa On ZEE5. Premieres 23rd May." Watch the trailer of the courtroom drama here:

Speaking with IANS, Manoj Bajpayee mentioned that portraying the role of PC Solanki in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has been an incredible experience. “It is the inspiring story of an ordinary man who fought an extraordinary case against all odds for truth and justice. With the trailer out today, I hope that it appeals to the viewers and compels them to witness this story of victory and what all it took for PC Solanki to achieve what he did," he added.

It is worth noting that Solanki is the lawyer who brought self-styled godman Asaram Bapu behind bars and ensured that he spends the rest of his life in jail. Asaram Bapu is currently serving life imprisonment after being convicted in multiple rape cases.

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in DisneyPlusHotstar alongside Sharmila Tagore. He will also be seen in the third part of the superhit web series The Family Man.

