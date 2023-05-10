‘So Much To Learn’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Working With Shah Rukh, Salman And Aamir Khan

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently opened up on his equation with the three Khans of Bollywood aka - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. Having worked with the trio on numerous films, Nawazuddin shared that it was indeed an “entertaining experience" for him. The 48-year-old recently hit the headlines for his turbulent marital life with ex-wife Aaliya. Currently, he is going through an official divorce from his estranged wife. Steering clear from the problems in his sphere, Nawazuddin in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, spoke on a variety of film-related topics, while also heaping praise on the three B-town Khans.

In the interaction, Nawazuddin revealed that Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir are well aware of him as a person and his work. Knowing Nawazuddin personally, the four share a strong bond with each other. Since the three Bollywood biggies understand Nawazuddin’s love for “content-driven" films, whenever there is an opportunity they call the talented actor to be a part of the project.

“There is so much to learn from them - patience and stubbornness at the same time. After all that has happened, they work with such stubbornness and their power to sustain over all this time is something to learn from," concluded the Sacred Games actor.

Nawazuddin has worked with Salman Khan on three occasions. First in the 2014 film Kick, where he played the role of Shiv Gajra, and second in the 2015 Kabir Khan directorial Bajrangi Bhaijaan, where Nawazuddin portrayed the character of a Pakistani reporter. He was also a part of the film Freaky Ali, produced by Salman Khan.

Nawazuddin and Aamir Khan’s camaraderie dates a long way back. He made his debut in Bollywood after appearing in a short cameo in Aamir’s critically-acclaimed action-drama Sarfarosh in 1999. Later on, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor was cast in Aamir’s 2012 film Talaash. He also starred in Aamir’s production Peepli Live.

Nawazuddin has also shared screen space with Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan in the action-crime film Raees. His character as a police officer earned the actor multiple plaudits.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the recently-released mystery thriller Afwaah. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Sumeet Vyas, and Sharib Hashmi in important roles, Afwaah, helmed by Sudhir Mishra is garnering rave reviews from the masses and critics alike. Nawazuddin will next be seen in director Kushan Nandy’s Jogira Sara Ra Ra opposite Neha Sharma. The romance drama is slated to hit the big screens on May 26.

