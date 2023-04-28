Stree To Bareilly Ki Barfi, Small Budget Films That Rocked The Box Office

For the past several years, Bollywood films have made waves across the globe, thanks to their innovative narratives. Filmmakers nowadays are not avoiding topics that have not been touched with or spoken about due to a recent rush of new and original content. We frequently witness Indian films that were shot on a shoestring budget but brought in sizable sums at the box office, whether it is Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun surpassing the Rs 300 crore barrier in China or Dangal starring Aamir Khan. Today, we are here to discuss the same and get on a marathon of a few films that broke records at the box office despite being low-budget.

A massive successful low-budget film was Stree, a horror comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Stree was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore and went on to become one of the greatest horror movies of all time. It was inspired by a Bengaluru story from the 1980s about an unknown ghost of a woman knocking on people’s doors late at night. The movie grossed Rs 180.76 crore. It was directed by Amar Kaushik and co-starred Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in significant parts.

In the lead roles of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi were Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. The movie, which cost Rs 20 crore to make, tells the tale of a Bareilly bohemian girl who falls in love with an author because of his progressive views on women and society. She enlists the assistance of the proprietor of the neighbourhood printing press and starts her romantic quest to locate him. Bareilly Ki Barfi earned Rs 58.75 crore and was favourably welcomed by reviewers and audiences.

The Kashmir Files, which Vivek Agnihotri wrote and directed, debuted on March 11 and became one of the biggest hits of 2022. The movie highlights the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, a religious minority who were allegedly driven from their homes by Islamic extremists in the Kashmir valley in the 1990s. The movie, which starred Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and others, cost Rs 15 crore to produce, according to DNA, but it brought in a staggering over Rs 250 crore at the box office. The movie was made available to stream on ZEE5 on May 13, 2022.

Paan Singh Tomar is a heartbreaking story of a National Level Athlete who, as a result of circumstances, ends up becoming a dacoit. Irrfan Khan’s outstanding performance in the movie earned him the prestigious National Film Award. He expertly changed his character from a hero to a villain. The movie, which cost Rs 7 crore to produce, made Rs 20.18 crore at the box office. Mahie Gill, Vipin Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui all had significant roles in the movie.

