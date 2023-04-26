Sunny Deol-Aamir Khan To SRK-Ajay Devgn, Lead Actors Who Never Worked Together

The Hindi film industry has plenty of two-hero films. Whenever such films have been released, they have impressed the audience and done good box office numbers. There are still many actors who have never shared screens together, despite their fans yearning for them to do a film. There have been instances where these actors were the directors’ first choice but couldn’t work together for some reason. Here’s looking at five two-hero films which initially had a different cast.

Karan Arjun: Even though Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have shared the screen various times in the industry, Shah Rukh has never been seen working with Kajol’s husband, actor Ajay Devgn. During the initial developments of the hit film Karan-Arjun, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan were cast to play the lead roles, but later Ajay opted out of the film and Salman Khan got the iconic role.

Darr: Even though Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan never got along with each other, both got chances to work together in various films. Aamir Khan was the director’s first choice instead of Shah Rukh Khan in Darr. Aamir refused to do the film, and it went to Shah Rukh Khan.

Imtihaan: In the film Imtihaan, director Harry Baweja wanted Aamir Khan to do Saif Ali Khan’s role. As Sunny Deol was cast in the film too, Aamir refused to do the film.

Main Hoon Na: Main Hoon Na was a hit film at the box office. The film, directed by Farah Khan, starred Shah Rukh Khan and Zayed Khan in the lead roles. Shah Rukh Khan’s character was praised by the audience, and he was always the first choice to play the role. The makers of the film wanted Hrithik Roshan to play the second lead. Hrithik refused the offer, as he had already worked as Shah Rukh’s brother in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. As a result, the role went to Zayed Khan.

London Dreams: London Dreams starred the hit duo of Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan. Previously, the duo was seen in the hit film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The audience has always admired their pairing on the silver screen. Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were the first choices to play the lead roles in the film.

