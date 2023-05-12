Sunny Deol’s Son Karan Deol Poses With Fiancee Drisha Acharya Amid Wedding Rumours

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol has become the talk of the town lately. Rumour has it that he will soon tie the nuptial knot with his partner Drisha Acharya. Reportedly, the duo got engaged in February in a hush-hush ceremony. Now, with regular public appearances with Drisha, it is assumed that Karan is ready to walk down the aisle with his beloved. Amid wedding rumours, Karan and Drisha were recently papped while out on a lunch date. Unlike other times, the pair stopped to pose for pictures and even had a short interaction with the paparazzi.

The video featuring Karan and Drisha was shared on Instagram by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. “Adorable couple Karan Deol along with his future wifey Drisha Acharya snapped by our team today!! The couple looks adorable together," read the caption of the post.

Advertisement

The video captured the lovebirds getting out of a car together, flashing beaming smiles. Both of them were dressed in a basic fit for their lunch date. Karan donned a beige and cream-coloured shirt, having a pocket on the left. He teamed up his attire with a pair of greyish-black joggers. Karan rounded off his minimalistic fashion with black-rimmed sunglasses, a watch, and a set of uber-cool sneakers.

Karan’s rumoured fiance Drisha looked pretty in a white-and-black horizontal striped tee that she coupled with navy blue flared trousers. She accentuated her comfy avatar with sunglasses and a black sling-back. She probably left many gushing with her almost no-makeup look. The couple engaged in some subtle PDA as they posed together arm-in-arm for the pictures. Karan also thanked the shutterbugs before entering the restaurant premises with Drisha.

Advertisement

According to a report by TOI, Karan and Drisha’s wedding preparation is already underway. The marriage ceremonies will be conducted between June 16 to June 18 in Mumbai. The TOI report further claimed that the adorable pair were in a long-time relationship for nearly six years. An official confirmation surrounding the confirmed date of the wedding is yet to be announced by the Deol family.

Sources have stated that well-recognised film director Bimal Roy is the great-grandfather of Drisha Acharya. She runs a travel agency in Dubai. Meanwhile, Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol, and grandson of veteran actor Dharmendra, made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 romance drama Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. His next cinematic venture is director Anil Sharma’s Apne 2.