'Thanks For Love And Support': Salman Khan Mourns Death Of His Dearest Addu

Salman Khan is one of the industry’s most popular stars. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor, who is an active social media user, frequently provides insights into his personal and professional life. Salman on Tuesday night (May 2) expressed grief over the death of his “dearest Addu." Salman praised her for all of her love and support during his growing years in a heartfelt tribute.

Salman shared a lively photo of his Addu with a smile on her face on Instagram. Along with the photo, he posted an emotional note mourning her death. He wrote, " My dear Addu, thank you for all the love and support you gave me when I was growing up, always loved you. Rest in peace, my dear Addu."

Immediately after the actor uploaded the photo on social media, scores of fans and followers flooded the comments section with messages of support. Abdu Rozik, a Bigg Boss 16 participant, commented, “RIP," with a broken heart emoticon. Social media sensation, Killi Paul wrote, “R.I.P."

While many were wondering who Salman Khan’s Addu was, a social media user revealed that Addu was Salman Khan’s childhood caretaker Adlina. The comment reads, “Bhai log yeh Salman Khan ki caretaker thi Salman bachpan se inko addu bulate the Inka naam adlina tha or yeh Thailand ki rehne wali thi. Jaankari psnd aai toh like kre."

On the professional front, Salman Khan was recently seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. KKBKKJ is the official Hindi version of the Tamil film Veeram, which starred actor Ajith. The actor will next be seen in Tiger 3, in which he co-stars with Katrina Kaif.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has collected over Rs. 100 crore in 10 days.

