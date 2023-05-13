The Kerala Story To PK: A Look At The Bollywood Films That Sparked Controversy

The Hindi film industry has a lot to offer. From movies that spark debates among cinephiles and critics to the constant chatter surrounding the personal lives of celebrities, Bollywood is always in the news for some reason or the other. With the evolving times, the audience has been demanding unique and unconventional content. It is natural that many movies made today might touch upon sensitive topics and are likely to be mired in controversy. But, remaining uninhibited, filmmakers continue to bring to the screens the grim reality of the world. Here is a list of Bollywood movies that created a stir.

The Kerala Story

Speaking of controversial Bollywood films, the recently released The Kerala Story tops the list. Starring Adah Sharma in the lead, the Sudipto Sen directorial revolves around how a group of women are brainwashed. Although The Kerala Story has received a resounding response in theatres, petitions were sent to the court for banning the film due to certain claims it made. The film remains banned in West Bengal.

The Kashmir Files

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the heart-wrenching drama revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. Starring veteran actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi among others, the film was a box-office success. But many claimed the movie was a propaganda piece, with even Israeli Nadav Lapid calling it a “vulgar" film.