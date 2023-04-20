These Kapoor Daughters-In-Law Lived A Life Away From The Limelight

One of the most illustrious families in Bollywood, The Kapoor family, has produced a number of well-known celebrities. They have been synonymous with success in Hindi cinema, including Prithviraj, Rishi, Shashi, Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor. The daughters-in-law of the Kapoor family are also not far behind. From Neetu Kapoor winning hearts in the retro era to Alia Bhatt making us all go gaga over her performances, we have seen it all. Do you know there are also some of the daughters-in-law from the family who chose to stay away from all the limelight and live a very normal life? Today, we will take a look at the daughters-in-law of the Kapoor family, who have spent the majority of their lives away from the spotlight.

Ramsarni Mehra Kapoor

Prithviraj Kapoor’s wife and Raj Kapoor’s mother Ramsarni Mehra Kapoor kept away from the public eye. It is said Ramsarni shied away from the world of glamour.

Krishna Kapoor

Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Malhotra Kapoor never enjoyed a life in the spotlight, just like his mother. Krishna Kapoor, who occasionally appeared in family photos, passed away in the year 2018.

Jennifer Kendal

Jennifer Kendal, who was a woman of foreign descent, tied the knot with Shashi Kapoor. Because she was interested in theatre, Jennifer avoided going to the movies and stayed involved in her own community.

Sheena Sippy

Kunal Kapoor, son of Shashi Kapoor, got married to photographer Sheena Sippy. Despite having a background in movies, Sheena avoids the spotlight. She is famous filmmaker Ramesh Sippy’s daughter. Though she herself has a famous parent and is the daughter-in-law of the Kapoor family, she likes to keep her life private.

Priti Kapoor

Shammi Kapoor’s son, Aditya Raj Kapoor’s wife Preeti Kapoor likes to avoid the spotlight. She seldom makes any public appearances.

Aarti Sabharwal

Late Rajiv Kapoor’s ex-wife Aarti Sabharwal is also not a known face. The duo got married in 2001, but their marriage ended in divorce two years later.

