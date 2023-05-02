This Hum Aapke Hain Koun Actress Almost Burned Herself While Shooting For Dhiktana

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is one of the breezy family movies that combines a beautiful portrayal of traditions, good music and a heart-warming romance. This 1994 Hindi-drama movie starred Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in lead roles. Their chemistry was one of the reasons the movie was loved and appreciated by all. Among everything, the track Dhiktana was loved the most. But did you know that during the shooting of this song, a terrible incident happened to Bindu Desai who played the role of Salman Khan’s aunt? The actress’s wig caught fire during the song’s shoot, leaving the crew and cast in shock.

During an interview, actress Renuka Shahane, who played the role of Madhuri Dixit’s sister in the movie recalled the incident. Talking about the shoot of the track, she stated, “During that song, Bindu’s wig caught fire. It is Diwali when Mohanish returns in the song Dhiktana Dhiktana. Fireworks are being set off by everyone. Each of us was holding a firework and spinning it around in our hands. Bindu spun the flower so vigorously in her excitement that she ignited her own wig."

Though Bindu was seen as a different character in the movie, but in reality, she is very playful in nature. The actress also starred in other hit movies of the 1990s like Judwaa and Aunty No. 1.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! also featured Mohnish Behl, Reema Lagoo, Renuka Shahane, Bindu, Laxmikant Berde, Alok Nath, and Satish Shah in pivotal roles. The movie was written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! has a total of 13 songs. The film is a glittering Bollywood musical extravaganza in which one fantastic track follows another. It was one of the biggest hits of 1994.

For the movie, Madhuri Dixit received the 1995 Filmfare Award for Best Actress. The Filmfare Award for Best Director went to Sooraj Barjatya. The film celebrated 29 years since its release recently.

In the movie, Prem and Nisha (Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit) meet and fall in love while preparing for the wedding of their elder siblings. However, a wrench is thrown in their budding relationship when Nisha’s sister passes away and leaves an infant behind.

