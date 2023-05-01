'Very Hectic': Charu Asopa On Finding New Home As Single Mother In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law, Charu Chopra found herself in troubled waters in recent times. Charu, a television actress by profession, hogged the limelight for the separation from her husband Rajeev Sen aka Sushmita Sen’s brother. Being a single mom to her 15-month-old daughter Ziana, the 35-year-old was currently on the search for a new house in Mumbai. In an interview with ETimes, Charu who will soon be moving to her new home, shared her struggle of being denied to rent a property in the metropolitan city just because she was a single mom.

Charu Asopa tied the nuptial knot with Rajeev in June 2019. After a brief marital period, the duo decided to part ways in 2022 owing to acute differences. Their divorce proceedings are currently underway, as revealed by the Mere Angne Mein actress herself. Sharing her ordeals to the media portal, Charu termed the house hunt to be immensely “hectic." The scorching heat of the sun in Mumbai caused an extra share of the burden on her already difficult situation.

“From finding a house to shifting to Mumbai, it’s not easy. Every day I had been going out to look for a house," said Charu. Citing two major reasons for being denied a house, the mother of one stated that it was due to her being an actress on top of that of a single mother. Sharing one of her bitter house hunt experiences, Charu disclosed that once she found a flat quite suitable for living. But later on, she got to know that the people there were quite “conservative."

When the members in the flat learned that Charu was a single mother, living with her 15-month-old daughter alone, it started bothering them. The television actress further opened up on why she was so keen on shifting to a 2 BHK apartment. According to her, Ziana was growing up fast and the 1 BHK house where they formerly lived, proved to be quite small.

Justifying her claim, Charu said, “She runs without seeing anything and she can get hurt." The actress continued that she is not moving to a huge and spacious apartment, but one big enough for Ziana to play without any inhibitions.

Apart from working on popular television shows, Charu also has her own YouTube channel where she entertains viewers with her daily vlogs. Despite being in an estranged relationship with Rajeev, Charu shares a strong equation with Sushmita Sen.

