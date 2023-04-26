‘Very Proud’: Shweta Tiwari On Daughter Palak Tiwari’s Debut In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Actress Shweta Tiwari appears to be brimming with joy and pride after watching her daughter Palak Tiwari making her debut in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Starring Salman Khan in the lead role, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan premiered on the big screens this Eid on April 21. Despite receiving mixed responses, fans of Bhaijaan are flocking to the theatres in large numbers to witness the high-octane action entertainer. Movie-goers are heaping praise on 22-year-old Palak, for her decent performance in the film. Now, the debutant actress’ mother has opened up on how she felt after watching her daughter on-screen for the first time.

In a conversation with ETimes, Shweta urged the masses to shower blessings on Palak for her future endeavours. Having watched Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sometime earlier, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress urged movie-goers to watch the film too. Calling herself to be a proud mother, Shweta revealed, “I am always very proud of her whether she is in a movie or she is doing anything else."

The 42-year-old television actress also praised her daughter for always being a “good girl" and abiding by her words. “Whenever I see her talk or behave or sit at home I feel very proud of her," Shweta added.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Palak Tiwari got candid in sharing how she is not a “conventional star kid" like the others in Bollywood, but also not a common person either. She acknowledged her privilege of being a well-reckoned figure in showbiz, thanks to her mother Shweta Tiwari who has starred in numerous soaps operas including Main Hoon Aparajita, Hum Tum and Them, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi among others.

“People recognise me, but it has to do with what my mother has achieved," revealed Palak, before adding that she desires to carve a niche for herself in the film industry with her hard work and efforts, to make a place for herself in the world of glitz and glam.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill,

Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Bhoomika Chawla in important roles. According to NDTV, the film’s domestic box office collection stands at Rs 84.46 crores in the last five days of its release.

