'Want To Put All The Drama Behind': Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife On Insta; Account Disappears

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently. His wife Aaliya Siddiqui has accused Nawazuddin of physically assaulting her, adding that he had been a bad father to their minor daughter. However, things have taken a shocking turn as the actor’s wife has had a change of heart as mentioned in a letter posted by her on Instagram.

Aaliya shared the letter which loosely translates to, “Hello Nawaz… this letter is for you. I want to put all the drama that happened between us in the past few months behind me. I apologize for my mistakes and forgive you for your mistakes. Believing in the almighty, I want to move forward in life and try to shape a better future." She further wrote that she doesn’t want to stay stuck in the past and wanted to move on for the sake of her kids. The caption read, “When you cannot find peace anywhere, the only way out is to listen to the voice of your soul."

This comes as a surprise as until a few weeks ago Nawazuddin was trying to defend himself against her allegations of him being a bad father and husband. Although this letter may come as a sigh of relief to the actor, many believe that it wasn’t Aaliya who posted this and her account was hacked. The snapshot of her Instagram post even shows Shamas Siddiqui, Nawazuddin’s brother commenting and asking if her account was hacked.

Moreover, after the post went viral, Aaliya’s account has been disabled and no public statement from her has been made about the incident yet. The only way to confirm that she posted the letter is her Instagram image that has been going around on the internet. Many people in the comments appreciated her for doing this but the rest were skeptical if there was any truth to the letter.

