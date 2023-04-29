Was So Close To Losing My Daughter Malti So Many Times: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy in 2022. But do you know how much of a struggle it was for the couple and their daughter? Before being sent home, Malti spent almost a hundred days in the Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Even after she was eventually permitted to return home, Priyanka and Nick were unable to stop worrying about their daughter. PeeCee stated in a recent interview that they frequently feared losing their kid.

In a recent interview, Priyanka said that she doesn’t even know how she will ever discipline her daughter because “it just doesn’t have it in her". “I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything and I just want to see her happy," she added.

Priyanka continued saying, “I just want to see her happy, and she is such a cheerful, happy baby. Every time she smiles, it brightens my world, and that’s all I want to do." Priyanka disclosed that she and Nick have to constantly display strength and bravery to defend their kid.

The Desi girl further said, “It was strange to see Malti Marie without a monitor when she finally came home." The actress also admitted that she had been afraid to go to sleep for days. She continued by saying that she frequently used to put her ear to Malti’s chest to hear her heartbeat.

Despite everything, the couple is grateful and treasures every moment with their kid despite the challenging times they went through. Priyanka added that having a daughter has made her grasp the extent of her love for her and the fierceness with which she will defend her. She thought back on her own mother’s instincts for protection and how, before having children of her own, she had never truly understood them. She elaborated how she never understood why her mother would “rip apart" anybody who did anything wrong to her. “I said, ‘Mom, calm down. Why are you doing that? Now I understand. I’d kick someone out," the actress said.

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the spy thriller series Citadel which is released on Prime Video. The actress also has Love Again in the pipeline with Sam Heughan and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

