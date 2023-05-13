Watch: Contestant Calls Sunny Deol The Father Of Esha Deol, Roadies Judges Burst Into Laughter

Esha Deol is the daughter of veteran actor Dharmendra and actress Hema Malini. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. But after a few films, the actress got married and soon distanced herself from the silver screen. Isha did not stop working totally and became a judge on the reality show Roadies a few years ago. The show portrayed Isha’s brutal side and people loved watching her give some of the toughest tasks to contestants.

Advertisement

A video of the Roadies audition is now going around on the internet that shows esha and other judges bursting into laughter after a contestant’s strange replies to some of the easiest questions. The video starts with Rannvijay Singha asking her about her profession and then other members of the panel start asking her questions about the legal age for different things such as drinking and marriage. Her answers leads to a peal of laughter but that wasn’t all.

When Rannvijay asks her if she knows who Esha Deol’s father is, she replies “Sunny Deol", to the horror of everyone in the Roadies team.

The video is, you guessed it right, viral. The comments are mostly about the Roadies contestant’s general knowledge, or the lack of it.

A user commented, “These so-called reality shows are nothing but just a sick way of humiliating someone and enjoying it."

The 19th season of Roadies will soon air on MTV. Auditions for this season ended on May 1. The gang leaders for this season have been announced – Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty. The show will be presented by Sonu Sood after Rannvijay’s withdrawal after being involved for 18 years.