Were Sanjay Leela Bhansali And Vaibhavi Merchant Engaged? What We Know

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a legendary filmmaker, who has been honoured with various awards and is the recipient of Padma Shri for his contributions to the film world. He is known for his extravagant sets, an emotionally gripping storyline and stunning cinematography that often leaves the viewers enthralled. The ace director has been delivering back-to-back hits and is considered one of the best directors in Bollywood. While his professional life is very much public knowledge, his personal life is less talked about.

Reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was in a relationship with ace choreographer, Vaibhavi Merchant, but their love story was short-lived. As per reports, in the year 1999, the Guzaarish director met Vaibhavi Merchant on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Vaibhavi started her career with this film as she choreographed the song Dholi Taro Dhol Baje. It was while working together that the duo became good friends. But, it was during the shooting of Saawariya in 2007 that the two came closer. While the rumoured couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship, they made a public appearance together during the premiere of the movie Saawariya.

If reports are to be believed, the couple were engaged in a low-key ceremony in the presence of their near and dear ones. They were also reports of preparations for the weddings. However, later there were rumours that the couple had mutually decided to break it off and parted ways.

If media reports are anything to go by, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vaibhavi Merchant had many differences. Both realised their differences and decided to call off their marriage by putting an end to their relationship. It’s interesting to note that neither got married after that.

On the work front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has directed movies like Khamoshi: The Musical, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Black, Guzaarish, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani. His recent movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi, starred Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz and Shantanu Maheshwari. The movie was based on Hussain Zaidi’s famous book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. His next directorial is web series titled Heeramandi starring Huma Qureshi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha.

On the other hand, Vaibhavi Merchant’s recent work was in Pathaan. She choreographed the Besharam Rang song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

