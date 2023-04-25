When Aayush Sharma Took On Trolls For Body-shaming His Wife Arpita Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan may not be a part of showbiz, but she always manages to grab the limelight. Be it for her parties or personal life, Arpita often creates headlines. Recently, she again became the talk of the town after her husband, actor Aayush Sharma’s old clip from last year’s TEDx went viral.

In the video, he is seen talking about how his wife is trolled for her body weight and complexion. “My wife is constantly trolled for being overweight. She is a constant target that being a celebrity she shouldn’t be so fat, she should dress a certain way. And she is dark in colour. Every time her picture comes, people are quick to remind her that she is dark in colour," Aayush said.

The video has managed to grab people’s attention. Aayush adds that he is proud of his wife because she is comfortable in her own skin. Aayush shows his disgust with the prevailing societal norms, where people judge based only on external appearance and pay no heed to how a person is as a human being.

“She tells me, ‘I am not a celebrity, I have done nothing to be a celebrity. I am never going to be in front of the camera, so I am going to be who I am, I am going to live my life the way I am going to live my life," Aayush said in the clip.

Arpita got married to Aayush in 2014. The duo are parents to two adorable kids, son Ahil and daughter Ayat.

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma recently hosted a grand Eid party in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities including Salman, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Dia Mirza, Anil Kapoor, Tabu,

Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Preity Zinta and Kangana Ranaut attended the event.

Aayush was last seen in the music video Chumma Chumma, which was released last year. He will be next seen in Kwatha. The film, which is inspired by true events involving the Indian Army, is directed by Karan Butani. It will also star Katrina Kaif’s sister, actress Isabelle Kaif.

