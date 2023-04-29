When Actor Imran Khan Proposed To Juhi Chawla When He Was Only 6

Juhi Chawla is among the Bollywood divas who ruled the hearts of many in the 1990s. Her promising performance in the tragic romantic drama 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak alongside Aamir Khan was a stepping stone for the actress. She has earned a lot of fame and even Salman Khan once reportedly sent a marriage proposal to her father. But, did you know that Aamir Khan’s nephew and actor Imran Khan proposed to her at the age of 6?

Imran keeps a low profile and has been away from the public eye for quite a while now. Last year, on Imran Khan’s birthday, many of his friends from the industry were present. But, the sweet birthday post by Juhi Chawla caught the attention of all. The seasoned actress shared a collage photo which included snaps of herself, Imran and his younger version.

Advertisement

“Imran proposed to me when he was 6 years old! heere ki pehchaan tab se hai usmein… Happy Happy Birthday to my youngest suitor ever… A 100 trees for you Imran," she penned in the caption of the tweet.

Notably, Imran Khan played the younger version of Aamir Khan’s character in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

In an old interview with the Hindustan Times, Juhi opened up about Imran. She stated, “I am still auntyji for him. I have known him since he was six-year-old. He was a cute kid and I used to like him a lot. He used to call Aamir mamu and me auntyji on the sets of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He once proposed to me also, but I only told him that I am auntyji for you."

Advertisement

Even Imran has often revealed that he had a huge crush on Juhi from a young age.

Juhi Chawla made her OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video Hush Hush. The spy-thriller also features Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna in the lead roles. On the other hand, Imran made his directorial debut with Mission Mars: Keep Walking India in 2018 and ever since then, he has been on a break.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here