When Akshay Kumar, Dimple Kapadia Taunted Twinkle Khanna For Refusing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a super blockbuster film of 1998. From the songs to the storyline, the movie still receives appreciation. The characters of SRK, Kajol and Rani still resonate with the youth but do you know that director Karan Johar first wrote Tina’s role keeping Twinkle Khanna in mind, but she refused to work in the film? Later, it was offered to Rani.

Recently, an old interview of Twinkle Khanna has resurfaced on the internet where she has made many shocking revelations related to the film and about her life which is currently garnering everyone’s attention.

Advertisement

In 2018, Kuch Kuch Hota completed 20 years. On this occasion, the film’s director-producer Karan Johar organised a grand celebration in Mumbai, which was attended by many Bollywood stars. Twinkle Khanna also attended this party. During this time, Twinkle openly responded to several questions asked by the media and surprised everyone with her out-of-the-box revelations.

During the event, when Twinkle was asked if she had any regrets for leaving Kuch Kuch Hota, she said, “To be honest, I initially had no regrets that Kuch Kuch Hota has gone out of my hands. Wasn’t sad. However, now when I watch the videos of all the awards that the film won after it became a blockbuster. I feel regret. Both of us were sitting on the terrace and Karan was narrating his story, crying a lot while narrating it. Karan appeared to be deeply involved in his narrative. But due to sudden reasons, I was not able to do the film."

“However, I think Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani did absolute justice to his story. He made the film splendidly and everybody worked effectively and the film turned into a hit," Twinkle further said. She added that it was good that she was not in the film as it would not have been a super hit.

Advertisement

Twinkle also shared that she frequently got insulted after Kuch Hota Hai turned into a super hit. Both her mother and her husband, Akshay Kumar, also taunted her. Recalling an incident, the actress said, “I remember one day my mother (Dimple Kapadia) asked me, ‘Do you know what has been the most special thing in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?’ I responded by saying, the movie’s songs." To this Dimple said “no" and added that the best thing about the film was that her daughter was not in it. Twinkle added that when she went to her husband Akshay to give any advice on the story of his films, he said, “You don’t give any advice you are the one who has not wanted to work in a film like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai".

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here