When Amrita Singh Talked About Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor's Relationship

Amrita Singh is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in the film industry. The actress made a special place in the hearts of fans by playing important roles in several films. She got married to Saif Ali Khan and the couple has two children — Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, their marriage couldn’t last long, and the couple parted ways.

After their divorce, Saif found love again with Kareena Kapoor and the two got married in 2012. After Saif got married to Kareena, there were many discussions about Kareena and Amrita’s relationship. Even though Kareena and Amrita don’t communicate much, they have never argued or disrespected each other. They have never made a statement against each other in any of their interviews and both Amrita’s children, Sara and Ibrahim, respect Kareena a lot. They have also been often spotted playing around with Kareena and Safi’s two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

However, there were rumours that Amrita was very angry because of the relationship between Saif and Kareena. Amrita denied all this during an interview and said that she has never had a problem with Saif and Kareena’s relationship.

Advertisement

Amrita married Saif Ali Khan when she was at the peak of her career and he was 12 years younger than her. Despite all the societal pressures, the couple tied the knot in 1991. But after thirteen years of marriage, Saif and Amrita got separated in 2004.

Amrita was last seen in the film Heropanti 2 in 2022 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here