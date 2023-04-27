When Arvind Trivedi Slapped Hema Malini 20 Times For A Scene In Hum Tere Aashiq Hain

Arvind Trivedi played the character of Ravana in Ramanand Sagar’s popular epic, Ramayana. After the serial, the actor became a household name. He gained a lot of popularity and recognition after the show, and many people started considering him Ravana in real life as well.

After Arvind Trivedi’s successful stint as Ravana in the Ramayana, he also received various offers to work in films in the Hindi film industry. One such film was 1979’s Hum Tere Aashiq Hain. The story of the film was written by Ramanand Sagar, and it was directed by his son, Prem Sagar. The film starred Jitendra, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Arvind Trivedi in prominent roles.

During the shooting of this film, Arvind Trivedi slapped Hema Malini 20 times. This incident was disclosed by Prem Sagar himself. He said that there was a scene in the film in which Arvind had to slap Hema Malini’s cheek. By that time, Hema Malini had become a superstar. Hence, Arvind got nervous seeing her and was not able to do the scene properly. After this, it was explained to Arvind that he should forget that there is a big star in front of him. Despite this, it took him 20 takes to get the scene right.

Prem Sagar also revealed that before Ramayana, he was working with Arvind Trivedi on the film, Vikram Aur Betaal. Arvind was supposed to play the role of a tantric in the film. During the shoot of the film, his screen test was taken, and he was perfect for the role of Ravana. After that, he created history by playing the role with such precision.

Arvind Trived’s first credited film in Bollywood was Trimurti in 1974. Before that, he used to play smaller roles on the screen. In Trimurti, he played the character of Balraam, who was the antagonist in the film. The film was directed and produced by Rajendra Bhatia and starred Sanjay Khan, Parveen Babi, Rakesh Roshan, and Arvind Trivedi in prominent roles. His last work in acting was DD National’s Vishwamitra. Later, it was also reported that he had joined politics and was elected as a Member of Parliament from Sabarkatha constituency as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He served in the office until 1996.

