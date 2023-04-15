When Director Shakti Samanta Was On The Verge Of Scrapping Rajesh Khanna's Aradhana

Veteran filmmaker Shakti Samanta is remembered even today for his exceptional works such as Aradhana, Kashmir Ki Kali, and Amar Prem. He helped actors like Rajesh Khanna and Shammi Kapoor rise to stardom. Rajesh Khanna is still praised for his character in Aradhana. Did you know that there was a time when Shakti Samanta decided to call off the film? As per reports, the filmmaker was involved in a creative issue with writer Sachin Bhowmik, which led him to contemplate his decision of making Aradhana.

Reportedly, in 1969, Shakti Samanta’s film An Evening in Paris did not do well commercially, even though it was a masterpiece. This is because the movie hall owners went on strike for about three weeks. Shakti Samanta’s economic condition was severely impacted due to the losses he incurred from this film.

Reports suggest that around that time actor Anil Kapoor’s father Surendra Kapoor met the director and sought opinion on his film Ek Shriman Ek Shrimati. It was then that Shakti Samanta realised that the ending of Surendra Kapoor’s film matched the script of Aradhana.

Interestingly, both scripts were written by writer Sachin Bhowmik. Reports say that Sachin asserted that there is a difference between both of his scripts, but Shakti Samanta was not pleased with the problem at hand.

As a result, Shakti Samanta turned to Gulshan Nanda and Madhusudan, who had written scripts for his films earlier as well. Both offered to improve the story. As per reports, he narrated to them his ordeal with the story of Aradhana. Both the writers and Shakti Samanta worked on the script till late night. As per the new script, Rajesh Khanna received a double role.

Shakti Samanta had faith in the plot despite the proposal being rejected by movie distributors. Aradhana was completed as scheduled and released on September 27, 1969. It became a big hit.

The movie also had actors such as Sharmila Tagore, Farida Jalal, Madan Puri, and Sujit Kumar. Everything about the movie, including the acting and songs, was appreciated. It won the Filmfare Award for Best Film.

