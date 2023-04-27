When Karisma Kapoor Gained Stardom After Signing Films With The 3 Khans

Karisma Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Murder Mubarak and web series Brown. She was last seen in the web series titled Mentalhood. While the actress is slowly back to showbiz again, she was all the rage with back-to-back hits in the 90s. Karisma marked her debut in Bollywood with Prem Qaidi.

The actress charted her way in the industry and gave hits almost every year and showed her acting mettle with movies like Jigar, Anari, Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, and Saajan Chale Sasural. The audience adored her pairing with Govinda and Ajay Devgn, however, she did not achieve the stardom like her contemporaries like Juhi Chawla and Madhuri Dixit.

At that time, the Khans were ruling the box office. Whether it was a coincidence or a well-thought-out decision, she signed the movie Raja Hindustani opposite Aamir Khan, which got her her first Filmfare Award. Soon after she appeared in a supporting role in Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) and shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. This role earned her several accolades and awards. Then, she starred in David Dhawan’s movie Judwaa opposite Salman Khan.

Karisma Kapoor kept rising as a star and received fame after she featured opposite Govinda in Hero No 1. Later, she stunned everyone with her powerful acting in Zubeidaa and Fiza as well.

Karisma will be seen in Murder Mubarak by Homi Adajania which also features Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi. She is all set to play the challenging role of a cop in the web series Brown. In an interview with PTI, she revealed, “I was out of my comfort zone with this show, there are certain things that I am doing in the show, which I don’t do in real life, so I had to stretch myself. It was interesting for me to do that."

The story is about Rita Brown, an alcoholic cop who befriends a widower with her past, to solve a murder case of a young girl.

