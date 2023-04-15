When Priyanka Chopra Confirmed Shahid Kapoor Was At Her Home During The I-T Raid

Actress Priyanka Chopra is known for her talent and persona. Priyanka was in the limelight in 2011 when the Income Tax (IT) Department raided her house. What caught the attention of the people was the news that Shahid Kapoor had come to open the door of the house in a towel when the IT officials visited. Recently, an old interview of Priyanka related to this incident has re-emerged on social media. In the clip, she surprised everyone with her response when asked about the veracity of the claim about Shahid’s presence during the IT raid.

According to reports, Priyanka Chopra conceded that Shahid was at her home during that time as he resided only 3 minutes away from her home. Priyanka had made fun of the media by asking if they were with the IT officials who came for the raid, since they were writing that Shahid Kapoor came out to open the gate in a towel.

Priyanka Chopra said that people may be laughing about it, but it is really a silly thing to write something like this about a woman. She had clearly stated that she used to live with her family and talking like this can truly hurt somebody. Reportedly, she dated Shahid Kapoor for some time, but the relationship did not last long.

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot to American singer-actor Nick Jonas. The duo has a daughter named Malti Marrie Chopra Jonas.

She will be seen next in the series Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. The television show is created by David Weil for Amazon Prime Video, with the Russo brothers acting as executive producers. She will also star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film, Jee Le Zara. The movie is also written by Farhan Akhtar along with Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

Priyanka also has an upcoming American romantic comedy-drama Love Again in her kitty. The film is written and directed by James C Strouse. It is an English-language remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. The movie also features Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in the lead roles. Love Again is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 5 by Sony Pictures Releasing.

