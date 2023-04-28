When Rekha Revealed Jaya Bachchan Cried Seeing Love Scenes Between Her And Amitabh

There were rumours about Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan having an affair in the 1970s, but they never made it public. On the other hand, Rekha spoke about it in various interviews. In a controversial interview in 1978, Rekha mentioned that she saw Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh’s wife, crying while watching the movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar directed by Prakash Mehra. Rekha and Amitabh stopped working together after that movie until they reunited in Yash Chopra’s Silsila in 1981.

The love affair between Rekha and Amitabh became a topic of discussion in newspapers and magazines, surprising many of Amitabh’s fans who considered him to be a perfect family man. Both Rekha and Amitabh are legendary figures in the Indian film industry, and their love story lasted for a long time.

In a 1978 interview with Stardust, Rekha claimed that she saw the Bachchan family watching a trial screening of the movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar through a projection room. Jaya was seated in the front row, while Amitabh and his parents were seated behind her. Rekha mentioned that she could see Jaya more clearly than Amitabh and his parents. During the love scenes between Rekha and Amitabh, the actress claimed to have seen tears rolling down Jaya’s face.

Rekha also mentioned in the interview that one week after the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, many of her colleagues from the film industry told her that Amitabh had informed his producers that he would not work with her anymore.

There were speculations that the alleged affair between Rekha and Amitabh had caused a rift between Rekha and Jaya, who were friends earlier. However, in a 1990s interview with Simi Garewal, Rekha denied any such rift between them. Rekha praised Jaya for being a mature and dignified woman with a lot of strength and class. Rekha acknowledged that they had a relationship before the rumours and media speculation messed it up, but they still have a bond. Rekha referred to Jaya as her “Didibhai" (elder sister) and stated that whenever they meet, Jaya is sweet and genuine towards her.

