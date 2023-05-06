When Salman Khan Could Not Get Into The Character Of Chal Mere Bhai

Salman Khan is the talk of the town right now because of his recently released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan directed by Farhad Samji. The movie has gained mixed reviews from the audience. Before taking on the action hero persona to a totally different level in 2010, Salman did a variety of roles including comedy and romance in the 90s and early 2000s. One of these many films was the 2000 movie Chal Mere Bhai.

There is an interesting fact about Salman’s performance in this film. Many would not know that to get the right expressions for a song from this film, Salman Khan consumed liquor. He made this revelation on the Koffee With Karan show. According to the actor, he was not able to get his act right in the title track of the film. To get into the skin of the character, the actor consumed liquor and then enacted the scene. However, he still could not perform the expressions desired by his character in the song. The actor also couldn’t perfectly do the lip sync for the title track. After watching this, director David Dhawan decided to wrap up the shoot for the day.

Despite this problem, faced during the shooting of the song, Chal Mere Bhai’s title track was shot and it became a hit. Viewers applauded the acting and comic timing of Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan.

Chal Mere Bhai narrated the story of Vicky Oberoi (Sanjay Dutt), a businessman, who loves his younger brother Prem Oberoi. The family feels that the secretary Sapna Mehra (Karisma Kapoor) should tie the knot with Vicky. But they don’t know that she is already in love with Prem. The film was loved for its comic scenes, acting performances, and songs. However, the film received criticism as well for following a routine storyline.

Salman Khan is currently looking forward to his film Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman Khan will reprise his role of RAW agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathod in the third instalment. Tiger 3 features Katrina Kaif in her character of Zoya whereas Emraan Hashmi will enact the antagonist. Reportedly, he plays the role of an ISI agent, pitted against Salman’s Tiger.

