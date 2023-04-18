When Sanjay Dutt And Salman Khan’s Friendship Took A Hit

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan are among the most charismatic actors in the Hindi film industry. Both have many hit films to their credit and hold a massive fan following due to their incredible performances. The duo became good friends during the shooting of the film Saajan, directed by Lawrence D’ Souza. Not many know that both artists were not on good terms at a certain point in their careers.

According to reports, once Sanjay felt that Salman was behaving arrogantly after achieving unprecedented success in his career. This infuriated Sanjay and reportedly, he went to Salman’s house. It is said that he started shouting outside his house. Salman was irked by this behaviour but handled the situation in a calm manner. Due to this incident, as reported, both actors refused to speak to each other for a long time.

Advertisement

Rumours of cracks between Sanjay and Salman’s friendship were heard again at Sanjay’s wife Maanayata’s birthday bash in 2011. There were reports that Salman and Sanjay’s best friend Bunty Walia had an argument at the party. After Bunty left the party, another war of words ensued between Salman and Sanjay. Reports of the tiff between both actors escalated when Salman didn’t go to meet Sanjay after he was released from Yerwada Jail. Sanjay had rubbished these reports of tiff in a byte given to Mumbai Mirror. “What jhagda? (What fight?) I went to his Ganpati celebrations when I was out on furlough and no one wrote about it. But he didn’t visit me after I returned and that was news. He’s a busy actor, he was shooting far away, he can’t be sitting at my house 24×7 but he’s still my younger brother," Sanjay said.

Sanjay and Salman have worked together in a number of hit films till now which include Chal Mere Bhai and Son of Sardaar. They last teamed up for Son of Sardaar which was a hit at the box office.

Advertisement

Salman’s upcoming film is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will release on April 21. Sanjay will essay a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film Jawan.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here