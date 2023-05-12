When Sunny Deol And Shah Rukh Khan Didn't Talk To Each Other For 16 Years

Bollywood’s legendary director Yash Chopra’s Darr is considered one of the most popular films in the Hindi film industry. It starred Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. The film turned out to be a huge success at the box office and played a crucial role in shaping Shah Rukh Khan’s career. However, it has been revealed that something happened during the filming that angered Sunny Deol to the extent that he tore off his jeans.

In an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny Deol went down memory lane, recalling his arguments with Darr’s director, Yash Chopra, on the sets of the film and how upset he had become after that. He revealed that he had been upset with how the climax of the film was portrayed as Shah Rukh’s characters stabbed his commando character. Sunny Deol added, “I tried explaining that I am a commando officer in the film. My character is an expert and fit, then how can this boy beat me easily? He can beat me if I can’t see him. If he can stab me while I am looking at him, then I won’t be called a commando."

However, it was found that the director paid no heed to the actor’s complaint which resulted in him ripping his pants off out of anger. He said that he didn’t realise that he had torn his pants with his own hands.

Later, it was also found that Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan didn’t speak to each other for the next 16 years. It was reported that the Ghayal actor wasn’t happy with the story that glorified the villain. He said that the distance between them wasn’t deliberate. He had just cut himself off after the film, and anyway, he doesn’t socialise much, so they didn’t meet anywhere.

Darr was released in 1993 and at that time, Sunny Deol was at the peak of his career, and Shah Rukh Khan was still new in the business and was trying to establish himself in the industry. Darr is among the handful of films in which Shah Rukh has played a negative role.

Sunny Deol is currently awaiting the release of Gadar 2 along with Ameesha Patel and Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for his upcoming pan-India film Jawan.