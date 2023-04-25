When Tabu Almost Played The Female Lead In Aamir Khan’s Mann and Govinda’s Kunwara

Popular actress Tabu has worked in more than 100 films in a career spanning over three decades. She has not just worked in Bollywood but has also been a part of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and even Hollywood films.

Tabu has always preferred working on artistic films rather than commercial ones. She has given stellar performances in films like Haider, Cheeni Kum, Maqbool, Maachis, The Namesake, etc. However, she revealed in an interview that she lost the chance to work opposite Aamir Khan in Mann and Govinda in Kunwara.

She admitted that before Manisha Koirala, she was finalised to play the female lead opposite Aamir Khan in Mann. She said that Manisha Koirala was shortlisted, but it was she who had done a photoshoot with Aamir for the film. She thought she had gotten the role in the film, but later it was revealed that Manisha Koirala was selected to play the female protagonist. She added that she didn’t understand what happened behind the scenes.

Further, she also revealed that she had been a part of another instance of groupism where she lost her part in the film. Tabu recalled the time when she was the first choice for the film Kunwara, starring Govinda. Later, it was revealed that Urmila Matondkar got the part in the film.

However, Tabu said that she has no grudges against anyone in the film industry. The actress admitted that she has faced many disappointments and setbacks in her career, but she has always been positive in her approach.

The actress made her acting debut as an actress in the Telugu film Coolie No. 1. However, as a child actress, her first credited role was in the film Hum Naujawan, in which she portrayed the character of the late legendary actor Dev Anand’s daughter.

Tabu was last seen in the film Bholaa. The film had Ajay Devgn as the male lead and was directed by him as well. The film was a remake and was well-received at the box office. She has Khufiya, Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha, and the crew in her pipeline.

