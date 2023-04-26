When Tanushree Dutta Decided To Take A Break From The Glam World

Tanushree Dutta made all the right noises with her performance in the film Aashiq Banaya Aapne. The romantic thriller, which was released in 2005, also starred Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood. With her beauty and charisma, the diva had captured the hearts of millions. After that, Tanushree went on to appear in a number of films including Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Raqeeb: Rivals in Love, Dhol, Good Boy Bad Boy, etc., which spoke volumes about her versatility.

To everyone’s surprise, Tanushree eventually decided to take a break from the glam world. Everyone was shocked by Tanushree’s choice to leave the film industry, but there have been rumours regarding what she did after leaving Bollywood. Here’s a look at Tanushree’s life after the entertainment industry, as the actress becomes a year older today.

The 2010 film Apartment was Tanushree Dutta’s last film. The Jag Mundhra thriller also starred Rohit Roy, Anupam Kher, and Neetu Chandra.

Tanushree’s life, which had previously been restless, underwent a transformation after her trip to Ladakh. The actress said in an interview with Filmfare, “Once, I saw the map of Ladakh in my dream. Something told me to go to Ladakh. This was the beginning of my spiritual journey. In Ladakh, I came across a Buddhist meditation centre where I learnt the simple breathing technique. There was no big talk! That did the trick. Someone returned my life to me. An uncanny peace returned. My food habits fell milder. I was advised by Vipassana. Before Ladakh, I was like a possessed person. I was exorcised in Ladakh."

The actress relocated to the US when she stopped acting in films, and according to Filmfare, she completed a brief course at the New York Film Academy.

Tanushree then found the spiritual path. She remembered how her friend had introduced her to spirituality while she was going through some rough times and dealing with PTSD. She said, “In 2009, I had a dream, a vision of Jesus Christ. I had an out-of-body experience. I had an encounter with Jesus and he healed me." Tanushree added that she had a lifelong interest in spirituality and had even begun practising yoga and meditation.

