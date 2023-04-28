When Waheeda Rehman Revealed That Dharmendra Felt Uncomfortable Around Her

One of Indian cinema’s most beautiful, professional and talented actresses Waheeda Rehman rose to fame after her film Guide, which gained popularity in India and abroad. Waheeda made her debut in the industry in 1956 and there were only a few actors who worked with Waheeda but did several projects with her. One of them was Dharmendra who did six films with the actress. However, Waheeda once revealed that Dharmendra felt uncomfortable around her. Readers will be amazed to know what the reason was.

In an interview with Filmfare in 2002, Waheeda recalled her days shooting films with Dharmendra. She revealed that Dharmendra once came up to her and told her that he was not comfortable in her company. He said, “I love working with you but I cannot do it anymore." Waheeda was known for her professionalism and when she asked the actor why, he replied that she always showed up on the sets on time and delivered her dialogues accurately. Dharmendra on the other hand was rather unprofessional and used foul language on the sets. He didn’t like to do that but that is what got him into character for his roles.

When Dharmendra arrived as a guest on the dance reality show Dance Deewane Season 3 in 2021, the show’s host Raghav Juyal revealed that Waheeda called him a flirt during her time on the show. The actor blushed and said that he had seen the film Chaudhvin Ka Chand in 1960 and that was the first time he saw Waheeda Rehman on screen. He revealed how he and the whole country were in love with her. He even mentioned that when the actress was shown pictures of various actors and asked who she had a crush on, she uttered his name.

Dharmendra and Waheeda Rehman worked together in six films including Khamoshi, Mann Ki Aankhen, Fagun and Ghar Ka Chirag. Both artists have been a part of Bollywood for a long time and they occasionally appear on reality shows reminiscing about the old days.

